Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 1,801,295 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 60.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,177,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,801,295 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $33,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 59.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,345,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $237,767,000 after buying an additional 3,103,696 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,155,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,366,000 after buying an additional 778,794 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,095,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,676,000 after buying an additional 137,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,696,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,827,000 after buying an additional 24,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,534,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $69,151,000 after purchasing an additional 218,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $22.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.07 and a 200-day moving average of $25.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.22 and a 1-year high of $34.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $205.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.47 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $305,095.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $268,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,745 shares of company stock worth $2,601,910. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KTOS shares. Alembic Global Advisors raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist lowered their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. B. Riley raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.38.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.