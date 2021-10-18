Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 198,980 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 817,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,980 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.27% of ChargePoint worth $28,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 18,970 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,038,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 804.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,828,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,708,000 after buying an additional 7,852,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at $404,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ChargePoint news, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part sold 422,615 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $9,931,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 49,429 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $1,017,743.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,714,451 shares of company stock valued at $39,657,705. 39.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHPT opened at $19.71 on Monday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.15 and a 200-day moving average of $24.51.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $56.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.06 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($6.97) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHPT shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.73.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

