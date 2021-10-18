Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 3,734 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,734 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.06% of BCE worth $27,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 3.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in BCE by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 14,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in BCE by 6.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 3.9% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 0.6% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 42,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

BCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.45.

NYSE BCE opened at $51.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.60. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.91 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.7011 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 123.11%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

