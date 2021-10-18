Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 6,043 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 373,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,043 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.69% of Clean Harbors worth $34,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,459,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,686,000 after buying an additional 93,760 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 7.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,124,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,493,000 after buying an additional 79,754 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 14.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 693,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,559,000 after buying an additional 87,612 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 16.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 542,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,557,000 after buying an additional 75,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 4.0% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 506,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,223,000 after buying an additional 19,455 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CLH opened at $107.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.94 and its 200-day moving average is $95.59. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $52.22 and a one year high of $109.53.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $926.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $255,476.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 2,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $214,935.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,650 shares of company stock worth $5,530,472. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CLH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.70.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

