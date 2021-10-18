Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 80,488 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 545,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80,488 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $29,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,269,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $883,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854,480 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,631,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,011,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622,565 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 54,965,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,985,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690,598 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 199.1% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,697,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,744.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,900,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,949 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $51.80 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $43.59 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.33.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.