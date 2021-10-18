Neuberger Berman Group LLC Takes Position in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,208,834 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,409,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 1.83% of Cognyte Software as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth $32,134,000. Oak Associates Ltd. OH bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth $1,075,000. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth $3,112,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $597,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNT opened at $21.80 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.90. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $38.00.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.55 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on Cognyte Software in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.33 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cognyte Software in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.22.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

