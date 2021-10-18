NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 525,600 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the September 15th total of 411,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In related news, CFO Thomas T. Higgins sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,816.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas T. Higgins sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $527,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,602.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get NeuroMetrix alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NeuroMetrix during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeuroMetrix by 113.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 15,309 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

NURO stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.10. 9,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,557,716. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.22 million, a PE ratio of -34.37 and a beta of 3.05. NeuroMetrix has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $38.75.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 14.30%.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and trade of medical equipment and consumables. It offers an over-the-counter wearable therapeutic device for chronic pain, the Quell Health Cloud, DPNCheck, and pain management devices to treat chronic pain, nerve diseases, and sleep disorder.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroMetrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroMetrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.