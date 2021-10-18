NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Short Interest Up 27.3% in September

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 854,600 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the September 15th total of 671,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.2 days. Currently, 12.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NPCE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on NeuroPace in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NeuroPace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NeuroPace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Get NeuroPace alerts:

NASDAQ:NPCE traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.18. 329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,557. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.10. NeuroPace has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38. The company has a current ratio of 19.24, a quick ratio of 18.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $12.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NeuroPace will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NPCE. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

NeuroPace Company Profile

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroPace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroPace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.