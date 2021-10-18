NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Short Interest Up 27.3% in September

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 854,600 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the September 15th total of 671,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.2 days. Currently, 12.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
NPCE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on NeuroPace in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NeuroPace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NeuroPace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.
NASDAQ:NPCE traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.18. 329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,557. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.10. NeuroPace has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38. The company has a current ratio of 19.24, a quick ratio of 18.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NPCE. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors own 44.60% of the company’s stock.
NeuroPace Company Profile
NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.
Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for NeuroPace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroPace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.