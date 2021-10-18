New BitShares One Day Volume Tops $16.58 Million (NBS)

New BitShares (CURRENCY:NBS) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 18th. One New BitShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0183 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, New BitShares has traded up 41.5% against the US dollar. New BitShares has a total market cap of $47.61 million and $16.58 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00065331 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00069568 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.29 or 0.00100722 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,815.78 or 0.99957659 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,702.48 or 0.05987007 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00023612 BTC.

New BitShares Coin Profile

New BitShares’ genesis date was September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. New BitShares’ official website is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

New BitShares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as New BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade New BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase New BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

