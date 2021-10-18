New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.13.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NGD shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on New Gold from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cormark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1.75 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in New Gold by 115.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 53,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Kanen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Gold by 74.3% during the second quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 658,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 280,864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in New Gold by 12.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,559,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,871,000 after buying an additional 729,153 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in New Gold by 5.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,641,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 91,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $1.37 on Monday. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $932.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.91.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

