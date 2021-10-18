New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $181.90 Million

Equities analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) will report $181.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for New Relic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $182.00 million and the lowest is $181.80 million. New Relic posted sales of $166.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that New Relic will report full year sales of $732.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $732.00 million to $733.41 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $818.79 million, with estimates ranging from $816.70 million to $820.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $180.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.74 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 54.44% and a negative net margin of 35.19%.

NEWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of New Relic in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.86.

Shares of New Relic stock opened at $75.09 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. New Relic has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $82.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 0.86.

In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $2,340,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Staples sold 3,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $298,254.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,910.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,463 shares of company stock worth $7,618,829 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HMI Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of New Relic by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,259,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of New Relic by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,220,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $349,641,000 after purchasing an additional 84,485 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of New Relic by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,441,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,530,000 after purchasing an additional 16,544 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of New Relic by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,327,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,924,000 after purchasing an additional 111,970 shares during the period. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Relic by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,184,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,838,000 after purchasing an additional 255,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

