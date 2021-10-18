New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Price Target Increased to $11.50 by Analysts at JMP Securities

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) had its price objective upped by JMP Securities from $11.00 to $11.50 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 1.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NRZ. Barclays started coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

Shares of NRZ stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.36. The company had a trading volume of 43,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,444,792. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. New Residential Investment has a one year low of $7.27 and a one year high of $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.93.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 61.81%. Analysts forecast that New Residential Investment will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRZ. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 1,807.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

