New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Price Target Increased to $11.50 by Analysts at JMP Securities

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) had its price objective upped by JMP Securities from $11.00 to $11.50 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 1.23% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NRZ. Barclays started coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.86.
Shares of NRZ stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.36. The company had a trading volume of 43,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,444,792. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. New Residential Investment has a one year low of $7.27 and a one year high of $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.93.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRZ. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 1,807.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.68% of the company’s stock.
New Residential Investment Company Profile
New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.
