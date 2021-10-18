NewMarket (NEU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 25th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $590.72 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.94%.

NYSE NEU opened at $373.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NewMarket has a 1 year low of $297.29 and a 1 year high of $432.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $342.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.19. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90.

Separately, TheStreet raised NewMarket from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

In other NewMarket news, Director James E. Rogers sold 590 shares of NewMarket stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total transaction of $201,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NewMarket stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 11,686 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.17% of NewMarket worth $5,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company also comprises of the sale of tetraethyl lead.

