Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.35

Shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (TSE:NEXA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$15.35 and last traded at C$15.24, with a volume of 800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.43.

NEXA has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Nexa Resources from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Nexa Resources from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.54, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.42.

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.