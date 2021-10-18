NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.33

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.33 and last traded at $6.24, with a volume of 34556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.99.

NXE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 41.31, a current ratio of 41.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXE. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NexGen Energy by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 20,822 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in NexGen Energy by 767.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 901,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 797,864 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in NexGen Energy by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,591,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

