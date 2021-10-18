NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.02

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$8.02 and last traded at C$7.97, with a volume of 2900107 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.44.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy to C$10.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12, a quick ratio of 41.05 and a current ratio of 41.32. The company has a market cap of C$3.73 billion and a PE ratio of -18.10.

NexGen is a British Columbia corporation with a focus on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. NexGen has a highly experienced team of uranium industry professionals with a successful track record in the discovery of uranium deposits and in developing projects through discovery to production.

