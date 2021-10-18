Nexo (NEXO) Trading Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One Nexo coin can now be purchased for $1.71 or 0.00002788 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nexo has a market capitalization of $958.90 million and $16.91 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nexo has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nexo alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00041871 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.99 or 0.00197027 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.11 or 0.00089743 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Nexo Profile

Nexo is a coin. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nexo’s official website is nexo.io . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Nexo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.