NEXT.coin (NEXT) Trading Up 14.3% Over Last Week

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. One NEXT.coin coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NEXT.coin has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. NEXT.coin has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,767.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $609.95 or 0.00987506 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.27 or 0.00272426 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.21 or 0.00256140 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00016882 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001189 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00011205 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00036286 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

