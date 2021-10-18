NFTX Hashmasks Index (MASK) Market Cap Hits $1.43 Million

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 18th. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $185.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can currently be purchased for $6,499.63 or 0.10570812 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded 20.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00041720 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.23 or 0.00198791 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.11 or 0.00089637 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

NFTX Hashmasks Index Profile

NFTX Hashmasks Index (MASK) is a coin. Its launch date was February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 220 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX Hashmasks Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTX Hashmasks Index should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTX Hashmasks Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

