NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC decreased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,558 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 6,917 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in NIKE by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 67,957 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,498,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in NIKE by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,531,962 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $203,618,000 after buying an additional 287,639 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel raised its position in NIKE by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 16,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in NIKE by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 36,379 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $7,310,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,671 shares of company stock valued at $26,729,087 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $157.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,567,952. The firm has a market cap of $248.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.80 and a twelve month high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.94.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

