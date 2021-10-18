Nimiq Reaches Market Capitalization of $53.20 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. In the last week, Nimiq has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $53.20 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,849.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,793.24 or 0.06133020 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $188.66 or 0.00305029 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $614.19 or 0.00993035 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.91 or 0.00085553 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.26 or 0.00415939 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $168.64 or 0.00272661 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.21 or 0.00267110 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004682 BTC.

About Nimiq

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,079,264,125 coins and its circulating supply is 8,465,014,125 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

