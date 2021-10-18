Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.30

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.30 and last traded at $11.30, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nippon Paint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.18 and its 200 day moving average is $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Nippon Paint had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion.

Nippon Paint Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NPCPF)

Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the management and strategies of its group companies that is involved in the manufacture and sale of paints and fine chemicals. It offers automotive and industrial-use coatings and trade-use paints. It also provides surface treatments and fine chemical products.

