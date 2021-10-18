Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $17.69

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.69 and last traded at $17.82, with a volume of 1626 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.34.

NKTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Nkarta from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.57 and a 200 day moving average of $29.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $132,811.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,907.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kanya Rajangam sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total value of $372,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,640 shares of company stock valued at $736,641 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKTX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 4,082.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 104,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 6,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta Company Profile (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

