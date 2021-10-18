nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the September 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 197,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

LASR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. TheStreet raised nLIGHT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on nLIGHT in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

In other nLIGHT news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 9,977 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $253,415.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nLIGHT during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of nLIGHT in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of nLIGHT by 38.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in nLIGHT by 212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in nLIGHT by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LASR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.20. The company had a trading volume of 51 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,258. nLIGHT has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $46.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -51.59 and a beta of 2.41.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $69.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.43 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 8.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that nLIGHT will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

