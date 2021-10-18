Node Runners Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3,852.00 (NDR)

Node Runners (CURRENCY:NDR) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. One Node Runners coin can currently be bought for about $61.73 or 0.00099866 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Node Runners has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. Node Runners has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $3,852.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Node Runners alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00041441 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.24 or 0.00197755 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.27 or 0.00089410 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Node Runners Profile

Node Runners (NDR) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,077 coins. The official website for Node Runners is noderunners.io . Node Runners’ official Twitter account is @Node_Runners . Node Runners’ official message board is noderunners.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Node Runners is an underground movement formed to fight corporate autocracy. Farm and stake crypto Heroes NFTs to fight Villains and bring justice to the world. “

Node Runners Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node Runners directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Node Runners should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Node Runners using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Node Runners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Node Runners and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.