Nord Finance (NORD) Trading Up 18.4% This Week

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. One Nord Finance coin can currently be bought for $2.22 or 0.00003584 BTC on major exchanges. Nord Finance has a total market cap of $6.05 million and $610,525.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00066384 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.51 or 0.00070388 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.28 or 0.00102376 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,832.80 or 1.00034224 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,714.50 or 0.06009390 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00023847 BTC.

Nord Finance Coin Profile

Nord Finance's genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance's total supply is 9,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,730,600 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Nord Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nord Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nord Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

