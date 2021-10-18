Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.31.

JWN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $28.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,808.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $46.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.66 and its 200-day moving average is $33.61.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.62) EPS. Analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $650,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter valued at $88,893,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,269,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,530 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,836,000 after buying an additional 1,280,070 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,242,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 142.0% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 238,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,047,000 after buying an additional 807,554 shares during the period. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

