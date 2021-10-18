Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) by 210.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,561,127 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,412,866 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.38% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $73,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 104,465 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $293,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $2,148,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOG opened at $25.19 on Monday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $27.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -2.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.76.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 387.23% and a negative return on equity of 102.70%. The firm had revenue of $225.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.16 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.89%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NOG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.70.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

