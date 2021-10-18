Northern Trust Corp Buys 373,575 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,467,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 373,575 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.73% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $391,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,275,000 after acquiring an additional 116,552 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 572.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 135,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,605,000 after purchasing an additional 115,747 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,470,000. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $418,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $162.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.31. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.76 and a fifty-two week high of $164.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

