Northern Trust Corp Has $348.87 Million Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,234,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,274,992 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.36% of Carnival Co. & worth $348,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 66,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.96.

CCL opened at $23.67 on Monday. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.76 and a 200-day moving average of $25.55. The stock has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.31.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

