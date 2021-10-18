Northern Trust Corp Has $367.50 Million Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,841,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 54,602 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.14% of The Williams Companies worth $367,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Williams Companies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in The Williams Companies by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in The Williams Companies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 120,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.91.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $29.55 on Monday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $29.75. The company has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.61.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.09%.

The Williams Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the pipeline company to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

