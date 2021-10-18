Northern Trust Corp Has $397.97 Million Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,962,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.53% of Realty Income worth $397,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of O. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Realty Income by 20.7% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 46,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,974 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 37.4% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 63,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 17,376 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Realty Income by 5.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 429,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,264,000 after buying an additional 20,489 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Realty Income by 3.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 15.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,123,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,323,000 after buying an additional 152,963 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

NYSE:O opened at $69.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.40 and its 200 day moving average is $68.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $72.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 70.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.48%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

