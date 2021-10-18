Northern Trust Corp Has $431.74 Million Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 762,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,770 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.11% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $431,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 26.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 17.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,159,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 52.8% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.6% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 18.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,109,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 3,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.41, for a total value of $2,067,471.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,675.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total value of $3,007,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,879 shares of company stock worth $46,342,288 in the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Wedbush upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $597.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $628.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $424.03 and a 1 year high of $633.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $603.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $572.25.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

