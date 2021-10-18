Northern Trust Corp Has $437.40 Million Stock Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,882,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150,541 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.97% of IHS Markit worth $437,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INFO. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 262.8% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 362,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,116,000 after buying an additional 262,845 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the first quarter worth $295,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 1.7% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 744.8% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on INFO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $141.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IHS Markit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

In related news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $1,659,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INFO opened at $122.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.62. IHS Markit Ltd. has a twelve month low of $78.64 and a twelve month high of $125.23.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.