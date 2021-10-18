Northern Trust Corp Purchases 3,422 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,017,135 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.05% of DexCom worth $434,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 58.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 140.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 155.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 58.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $515.13.

In related news, EVP Chad Patterson sold 141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.54, for a total transaction of $76,921.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.14, for a total value of $1,214,069.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,507 shares of company stock worth $22,780,409. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $544.47 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $534.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $451.67. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.63 and a 12 month high of $579.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.68 billion, a PE ratio of 103.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $595.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.02 million. As a group, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.