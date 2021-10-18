Northern Trust Corp Purchases 66,906 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,203,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,906 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.62% of DocuSign worth $336,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 555.6% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $389.00 price objective (up from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.20.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $3,831,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $2,335,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,681 shares of company stock worth $26,898,263. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $260.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $279.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.18. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.49 and a 52-week high of $314.76. The company has a market cap of $51.24 billion, a PE ratio of -302.87 and a beta of 0.92.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

