Northern Trust Corp Raises Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,302,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275,561 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.63% of The Blackstone Group worth $417,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 213.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,327 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 13,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $476,397.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 215,657 shares of company stock valued at $5,046,801 and have sold 507,808 shares valued at $40,144,228. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $123.03 on Monday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.40 and a 52-week high of $136.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.22 and a 200-day moving average of $103.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.8475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.66%.

BX has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.73.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

