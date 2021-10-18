Northern Trust Corp Sells 13,223 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,600,829 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,223 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.10% of PPG Industries worth $441,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 70.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in PPG Industries by 78.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 199.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price target on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.69.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $160.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.20 and a 200 day moving average of $164.71. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.52 and a 12 month high of $182.97. The firm has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

