Northern Trust Corp Sells 14,975 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14,975 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.06% of TransDigm Group worth $377,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 557.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the second quarter worth about $56,000. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $676.88.

In related news, CFO Michael Lisman bought 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $591.19 per share, with a total value of $502,511.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,260.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $643.99, for a total transaction of $6,439,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,352,485 in the last three months. 9.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $639.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $618.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $627.22. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $453.76 and a fifty-two week high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

