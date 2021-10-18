Northern Trust Corp Sells 41,705 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,683,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,705 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.48% of WEC Energy Group worth $416,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WEC. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1,612.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $90.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $106.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

WEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.29.

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

