Northern Trust Corp Sells 48,592 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,115,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,592 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.72% of Essex Property Trust worth $334,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 17.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 160.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

ESS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $333.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $359.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.22.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 7,329 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.76, for a total value of $2,424,140.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $823,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $8,770,152 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ESS opened at $333.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $324.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.66. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.81, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.30 and a 1-year high of $337.43.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.32%. On average, analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.21%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.