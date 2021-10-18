Northern Trust Corp Trims Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,290,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 131,810 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.25% of State Street worth $352,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STT. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 314.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in State Street by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in State Street during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wolfe Research raised State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.92.

NYSE STT opened at $92.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.05. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $57.16 and a 12-month high of $94.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $400,375.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

