Northland Power (TSE:NPI) PT Lowered to C$48.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its target price cut by research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Northland Power to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.88.

TSE:NPI traded down C$0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$40.61. 147,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,042. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$41.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$41.97. Northland Power has a 12 month low of C$37.25 and a 12 month high of C$51.45.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$408.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$425.00 million.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Crawley acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$40.04 per share, with a total value of C$40,039.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 72,056 shares in the company, valued at C$2,885,050.18.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

