Novacoin (NVC) Hits Market Cap of $597,168.17

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 18th. In the last week, Novacoin has traded flat against the dollar. One Novacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000408 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Novacoin has a total market cap of $597,168.17 and approximately $11,574.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,679.71 or 1.00072880 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00051439 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004036 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00044377 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004772 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $484.66 or 0.00773793 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001621 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004470 BTC.

About Novacoin

Novacoin (CRYPTO:NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org . The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

Novacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

