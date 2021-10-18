NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $186.14.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (down from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $112.22 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.78. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,243.95 and a beta of 1.10. NovoCure has a twelve month low of $108.31 and a twelve month high of $232.76.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $133.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.50 million. On average, analysts expect that NovoCure will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 2,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.71, for a total value of $306,788.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,029,671.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 26,624 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $3,752,386.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,482,253.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,457 shares of company stock valued at $4,462,051. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in NovoCure by 5.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,619,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,133,717,000 after acquiring an additional 530,696 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,301,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,063,165,000 after buying an additional 437,149 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,143,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,028,278,000 after buying an additional 26,118 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,519,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,446,218,000 after buying an additional 94,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,248,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $498,781,000 after buying an additional 200,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.