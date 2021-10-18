NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,753,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 287,707 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.20% of NOW worth $54,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in NOW in the first quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in NOW by 22.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in NOW in the first quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NOW by 11.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,420,000 after acquiring an additional 182,251 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in NOW by 14.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,566,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,195,000 after acquiring an additional 196,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Get NOW alerts:

In other NOW news, CEO David A. Cherechinsky acquired 14,000 shares of NOW stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,317.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DNOW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.85.

Shares of NYSE DNOW opened at $9.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.20. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 2.02. NOW Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $11.98.

NOW Company Profile

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.