NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the September 15th total of 2,150,000 shares. Approximately 8.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NRXP stock opened at $10.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $76.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.00.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($6.51) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $400,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $463,000. 3.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage small molecule pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing of novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. The company was founded on September 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

