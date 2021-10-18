NuCypher Trading 365.2% Higher Over Last Week (NU)

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. One NuCypher coin can now be purchased for $1.30 or 0.00002106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NuCypher has a market capitalization of $896.22 million and $846.38 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 365.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NuCypher alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00041582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.37 or 0.00194446 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.02 or 0.00088876 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

NuCypher Profile

NuCypher is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,311,418,089 coins and its circulating supply is 687,500,000 coins. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

Buying and Selling NuCypher

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NuCypher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuCypher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.