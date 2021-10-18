Numeraire (NMR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18.70 Million

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. Numeraire has a market capitalization of $438.57 million and approximately $18.70 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Numeraire has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One Numeraire coin can currently be bought for about $43.01 or 0.00069602 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00042051 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.78 or 0.00197096 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.80 or 0.00090302 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Numeraire Profile

NMR is a coin. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,971,373 coins and its circulating supply is 10,197,842 coins. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Numeraire Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

