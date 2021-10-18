Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Short Interest Up 27.1% in September

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the September 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.3% in the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 13,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 248,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 13.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NQP stock remained flat at $$15.04 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 42,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,180. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.91. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.34 and a fifty-two week high of $15.77.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

